Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

