Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

