Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $409.58

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.58 ($4.90) and traded as high as GBX 421 ($5.03). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 416 ($4.97), with a volume of 76,419 shares trading hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £451.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,223.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 409.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 443.52.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

