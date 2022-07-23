Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after buying an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

