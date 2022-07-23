Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.