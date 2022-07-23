Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

