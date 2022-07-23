Security Asset Management Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $306.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

