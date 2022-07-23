Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.02

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.02 and traded as high as $85.56. Sensient Technologies shares last traded at $84.01, with a volume of 281,830 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 28,454 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $2,460,417.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,844,856 shares in the company, valued at $505,404,698.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 391,549 shares of company stock valued at $32,881,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

