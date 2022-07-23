ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $646.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $624.81.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $446.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

