SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 421.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

NATI opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

National Instruments Increases Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $218,394.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

