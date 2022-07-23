Shopify Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.46) by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion.

Shopify Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.