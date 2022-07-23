Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.87) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.18).

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 220.40 ($2.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,204.00. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 265.60 ($3.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

