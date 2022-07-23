Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

KETL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.48) to GBX 300 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.30) to GBX 310 ($3.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 366 ($4.38).

KETL opened at GBX 160.40 ($1.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40. The firm has a market cap of £332.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,604.00. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 154.21 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($4.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.87.

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £24,906.50 ($29,774.66).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

