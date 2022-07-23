Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $286.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.31.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY stock opened at $175.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.11. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

