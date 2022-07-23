Signaturefd LLC Acquires 66 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

IDXX opened at $393.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

