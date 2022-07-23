Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Sempra by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SRE opened at $154.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.