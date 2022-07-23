Signaturefd LLC Buys 142 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.15 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

