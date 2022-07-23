Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,342 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prudential by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $3,402,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prudential by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PUK opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.