Signaturefd LLC Buys 88 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $237.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

