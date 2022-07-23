Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BK opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.