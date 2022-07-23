Signaturefd LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. United Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

