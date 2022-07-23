Signaturefd LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

