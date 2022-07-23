Signaturefd LLC Has $362,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

