Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

