Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,883 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 379,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 767,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 125,474 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.46) to €46.10 ($46.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $23.04 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

