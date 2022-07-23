Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.