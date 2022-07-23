Signaturefd LLC Sells 252 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Celanese by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

