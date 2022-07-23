Simplex Trading LLC Buys 32,077 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

