Simplex Trading LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECL. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 4.0 %

TECL stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.