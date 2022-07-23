Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $19.80 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.