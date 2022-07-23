Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

