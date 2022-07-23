Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.78. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

