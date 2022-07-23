Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 135,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNN. Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.73) to GBX 1,630 ($19.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,295 ($15.48) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.67.

NYSE SNN opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

