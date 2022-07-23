Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

