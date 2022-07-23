Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $99,586.40 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

