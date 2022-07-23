Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $213.27 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

