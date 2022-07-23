Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $557,799,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.32. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

