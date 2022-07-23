Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.19. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,846,912 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
