Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.19. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,846,912 shares changing hands.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

See Also

