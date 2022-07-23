Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Holdings Lessened by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth $2,057,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,003,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $86.96 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

