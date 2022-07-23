SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $319.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

