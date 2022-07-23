Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.8% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $221,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 22.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.