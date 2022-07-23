Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Square to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Square from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.51.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. Square has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of -478.63 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,503,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Square by 10,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

