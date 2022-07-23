Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $28.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STER shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L Frederick Sutherland bought 43,296 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

Sterling Check Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sterling Check by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

