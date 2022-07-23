Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,095 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $121.60 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.81.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CIGI. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.