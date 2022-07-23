Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Up 1.1 %

CI stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.53 and a 200-day moving average of $249.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

