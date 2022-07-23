Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,882 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

TMUS stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.