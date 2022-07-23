Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $586.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $614.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.92 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

