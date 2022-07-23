Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 5,105.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZ. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.77. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.92 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

