Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 12,950 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 669.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $466,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,663,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.89 and a one year high of $176.31.

