Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 577.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 81,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 69,231 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.